Kevin Gates Spits Bars From The Heart On The Fast-Paced Track "Be Somebody"

New Kevin Gates is always exciting.

Kevin Gates is an artist who has been in the game for a while now, and throughout the years, he has continuously improved his craft. Although he may not be making hits like "Two Phones" and "Really Really" anymore, he makes up for it in his storytelling and wisdom. Overall, his songs are motivational in nature, and that is certainly true of his most recent single which was released on YouTube recently. The song is called "Be Somebody" and it can be listened to down below.

As the name of the song would suggest, this track is all about finding yourself and becoming the best version of you, regardless of the circumstances. Gates discusses all of the hardships he had to go through before becoming the man he is today. Moreover, he delivers emotional passages on leaning on your loved ones through hard times. These are messages that many can relate to, and it is why Gates' music always seems to resonate.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see what Kevin Gates' musical plans will be. Perhaps we will get a new album in the new year. Or perhaps Gates is just having fun and releasing singles here and there until he feels like an album is what's necessary. Whatever the case may be, we are happy to have new Gates songs. Overall, he is always elevating, and we want to know what he has to say. Additionally, a Kevin Gates rollout with more iconic interviews is always appreciated.

Kevin Gates Is Motivating With His New Song

Quotable Lyrics: