Kevin Gates Drops Some Inspirational Gems On Introspective Single "Feel"

Additionally, the "2 Phones" MC brings his personal experience into the fold, showing his vulnerable side. He speaks on his relationship with God and how he tends to not have enough faith in the path that he's taking him down. It's a really applicable thought that a lot of people who practice religion have almost certainly come face to face with. Furthermore, Kevin Gates drops a helpful truth bomb for the girls struggling with their appearance on "FEEL." Social media can be a dangerous weapon against the youth and urges to women that not everyone is portraying their authentic selves. Overall, Gates is spitting about some real pressing issues, especially with the younger generation. Many fans are resonating with the contents and appreciating Gates' willingness to touch on the topics. It's been another busy run for him in 2024 and he's ending the year of right with "FEEL." Spin it below and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana rapper, singer, and songwriter Kevin Gates is back with "FEEL." This is his second release in seven days, and it seems that there is an ongoing theme with them. The prolific veteran's previous single, "Renewed Ambition," focused a lot on blocking out the noise and not giving up on yourself during hard times. "FEEL" follows that similar blueprint but takes a more melodic approach. Gates isn't necessarily known for his singing chops, however, they fit well with the messages, instrumental, and overall tone. "Renewed Ambition" is more self-confident, whereas "FEEL" comes across as more unsure and lowkey. Kevin Gates has great advice for anyone willing to listen, such as surrounding yourself with the right crowd.

