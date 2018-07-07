gunshot wounds
- MusicBlueface Saw Megan Thee Stallion's Tory Lanez-Inflicted Gunshot Wounds, He ClaimsBlueface allegedly "chopped it up" with Megan Thee Stallion shortly after her 2020 shooting.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Affiliate Baby Joe Spotted In The Hospital After Being ShotHe was shot in Baton Rouge in late June. By Madusa S.
- GramBoosie Badazz Shares Gruesome & Graphic Video Of His Shooting WoundsBoosie Badazz shares a graphic video showing his gunshot wounds as he recovers from the shooting.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeMegan Thee Stallion Shooting Details Emerge Via Hospital RecordsMegan Thee Stallion initially believed she had stepped on glass, telling doctors she didn't know she had been shot.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Unfollows Tory Lanez Following Shooting IncidentFollowing the insane and ongoing investigation behind Megan Thee Stallion being shot in the foot, allegedly by Tory Lanez, it now appears the Hot Girl has officially unfollowed Daystar.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicNipsey Hussle Death Certificate Released, Confirms Murder DetailsRIP Nipsey Hussle.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFlorida Rappers YNW Juvy & YNW Sakchaser Murdered: ReportYNW Juvy & YNW Sakchaser were pronounced dead on Friday.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Concert Shooting Victim Demands $500K For Settlement: ReportNathan Michell is suing Meek Mill and the venue for the shooting.By Aron A.
- SportsFormer NBA Player Tyler Honeycutt Found Dead After Standoff With CopsLAPD is unclear as to why the police standoff with Tyler Honeycutt escalated quickly.By Devin Ch