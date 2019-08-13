Jay-Z NFl
- MusicJay-Z Addresses NFL "Sellout" Claims On "Flux Capacitor"Jay-Z denies "selling out" when he made his deal with the NFL last year on Jay Electronica's "Flux Capacitor," off his new album, "A Written Testimony."By Lynn S.
- SportsJay-Z & NFL-Endorsed Charity Responds To Backlash For Cutting Off Teenagers' DreadlocksStill no comment from NFL or Jay-Z, though. By Noah C
- MusicJay-Z's Mother-In-Law Tina Lawson Has A Question For Roc Nation/NFL Deal CriticsBeyonce's mom adds her two cents to the conversation on Jay-Z's controversial partnership with the NFL deal. By Aron A.
- SportsDolphins Coach Plays Jay-Z Songs At Practice To ’Challenge’ WR Kenny Stills"It was a challenge to Kenny to perform regardless of whatever is going on outside."By Kyle Rooney
- FootballJay-Z Won't Be A Part-Owner Of An NFL Team: ReportWhole lotta he-say, she-say goin' on over here.By Aron A.
- SportsKenny Stills Blasts Jay-Z Over NFL Partnership: "Didn't Seem Very Informed""He’s not an NFL player. He’s never been on a knee."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsColin Kaepernick's GF Puts Jay-Z & NFL On Blast Over New PartnershipNessa is upset by the new deal that's been put in place.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJay-Z's Roc Nation Partners With NFL: Details RevealedRoc Nation will reportedly announce more details of NFL partnership on Wednesday.By Kyle Rooney