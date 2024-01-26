Ocean x Kung Fu "WGFU" Mixtape Ft. Trina, Jeremih, Calboy, & KB Mike

After a successful run on Future's One Big Party Tour, these sister femcees deliver their latest project, "WGFU."

The ATL continues to push out new artists commanding attention, and 2024 is welcoming sisters Ocean x Kung Fu with open arms. The rising Atlanta Rap sisters duo saw their breakout single "Savage" put them on the map, and they've been navigating their way through Hip Hop with new releases ever since. This New Music Friday (January 26), Ocean x Kung Fu returned with their latest mixtape, WGFU—or "We Getting F*cked Up—and they called on a few hitmakers to help round out the tracklist.

The ladies came with bold lyrics and a bombastic production to highlight their newest project. They shared in a press release, “We are so excited to release our first mixtape!  We hope y’all enjoy the music we created. It’s been a fun & creative journey and we put our all into it! It’s only the beginning! LET’S GO!!!”

Ocean x Kung Fu Are Ready For A 2024 Takeover

WGFU includes Ocean x Kung Fu's previously released Hitmaker-produced favorite "Motion," assisted by KB Mike. The project also houses "Lay It Down," their summer anthem that sampled an 8Ball & MJG '90s classic. Moreover, WGFU arrives on the heels of a successful season for the talented sisters. Ocean x Kung Fu landed a spot on Future's One Big Party Tour last year, where they were able to share their music with a new audience.

There is much more to come from these two, so stay tuned in for new releases. Check out Ocean x Kung Fu's WGFU mixtape and let us know what you think of these femcees on the rise.

https://music.apple.com/us/album/wgfu/1726305194

Tracklist

  1. WGFU
  2. Oh Lordt
  3. His Too ft. Trina
  4. Motion ft. KB Mike
  5. Dead Friends ft. Calboy
  6. Last Time
  7. Mind Yo Business
  8. One More Time ft. Jeremih
  9. Can’t Stand That
  10. Thot Moves
  11. Lay It Down
  12. Gangsta
  13. M.A.B.
