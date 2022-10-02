HitKidd and Enchanting have proven to be talented individuals separately, but now they’ve combined their skills. Enchanting’s distinct voice and vulgar bars paired with Hitkidd’s unmatched, bass-thumping beats allowed them to create something unique.

On Friday (September 30), the two released their newest single, “Kater To Me.” The three-minute record started off silent but quickly increased with a suspicious tone followed by an upbeat tempo– matching Enchanting’s voice superbly.

It didn’t take long for the rapstress to start going in once the beat picked up. “I’m a trapper, a rapper, a b*tch smasher/You still f*cking h*es that be selling they plasma,” she spat.

Additionally, Enchanting released visuals to accompany the record. The video featured the artist in several neon-lit locations rapping the song energetically.

Watch the video and stream the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

It’s always a mad h*e on my page

B*tches working so hard for that minimum wage

Rain, sleet, snow, b*tch, I’m still getting paid

I skate any beat I get, on Cascade