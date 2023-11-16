Gucci Mane Announces Big Scarr’s Posthumous Album “Frozone” Dropping In December

In a surprising move that has both excited and saddened fans, Gucci Mane recently announced the release of a second posthumous album by the late rapper Big Scarr. Titled Frozone, the album is set to drop on December 1, marking a bittersweet moment for those who followed the rising star's career. Big Scarr, a standout talent on Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint, was poised to be the next big thing in the rap scene.

As Gucci Mane restructured his label in recent years, he discovered a wealth of talent across the southern United States. With Big Scarr shining as one of the brightest prospects. Unfortunately, tragedy struck just before Christmas when Big Scarr passed away. Leaving fans in mourning for a young artist with the potential to make a significant impact. Gucci Mane, known for his keen eye for talent, had positioned Big Scarr as a star pupil within the 1017 roster.

Gucci Announces The News

The rapper's untimely death not only shocked the music community but also sparked a wave of criticism online. Figures like Joe Budden voiced concerns about artists signing to 1017. He cited the number of musicians associated with the label who have either died or faced legal troubles. Despite the challenges, Gucci Mane remains dedicated to preserving Big Scarr's legacy through the release of Frozone. The posthumous album follows another project, "The Secret Weapon," which was released earlier in the year in February.

These releases serve as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life within the rap industry. And the enduring impact that artists like Big Scarr can have, even after their passing. As fans eagerly anticipate the December 1 drop of Frozone, the album stands as both a celebration of Big Scarr's talent and a somber reflection of his life. Gucci Mane's commitment to honoring his protégé's memory through these posthumous releases ensures that Big Scarr's music will continue to resonate with audiences. Let us know if you're excited for new music from Big Scarr!

