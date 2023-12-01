Big Scarr Drops Some Cold Tracks On His Posthumous Album "Frozone"

Memphis, Tennessee has brought us a lot of exciting voices in rap over the past few years. One of those rising talents includes Big Scarr. If you have not heard his material before, he has that signature deep and intimidating voice. It is very similar to Key Glock and Young Dolph.

Unfortunately, his legacy in the hip-hop genre was short lived. The then 22-year old rapper tragically passed away from a drug overdose. TMZ Hip Hop reported this, as well as a lot of other publications on December 23 of last year. It was obviously shocking news. As many estates have for other rappers, they are still getting some music out to help continue the spread of their artistry.

Read More: The Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Only Paid $500K Of $7M Judgement

Listen To Frozone By Big Scarr

That is the case here for Scarr's team. In fact, this is the second album from them this year. Gucci Mane's 1017 Global Music label, which Scarr was a part of was behind this. Guwop announced it on his Instagram yesterday. This latest LP is called Frozone and it might be one of the best put together posthumous releases in recent memory. Clearly, Scarr was at a high level during these recordings. There is tons quality spitting and beat selection. One of the tracks to check out is "Still The Same." The use of the constant piano keys bring a fast tempo style, which Scarr absolutely shreds. If you are looking for solid trap bangers with a Southern tinge, this is the project for you.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new posthumous album from Big Scarr, Frozone? Is this his best project out of The Secret Weapon and Big Grim Reaper: The Return? Which tracks are you enjoying the most so far? Did Scarr have some of the most untapped potential in the game? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Big Scarr. Furthermore, stay with us for all of the best album drops throughout the week.

Frozone Tracklist:

King of the Jungle Still The Same Bulletproof (feat. NLE Choppa) Favorite Rapper Snot (feat. Gucci Mane) Walk It Out Federal We Wit Whatever H*e (feat. OhGeesy) They See Me Godfather (feat. Foogiano) The Frozen One Trap Fashion Freestyle Endzone

Read More: CyHi The Prynce Clarifies Dissing Joe Budden In New Music Video With Pusha T

[Via]