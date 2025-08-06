News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
war of the worlds
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent Piles On Ice Cube After His New Movie Receives A 0% Rating On "Rotten Tomatoes"
50 Cent is quite the ruthless troller, so it's no surprise that he's adding insult to injury to the poor reactions of Ice Cube's new film.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 06, 2025
1355 Views