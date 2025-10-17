50 Cent Reacts To Being Called "Uncancelable" In New Interview

As much controversy and animosity as 50 Cent drums up, he sees his enduring presence as a brand decision rather than true invincibility.

50 Cent has one of the most infamous hip-hop careers in the mainstream, whether for his brushes with controversy, his many rap feuds, or – most importantly – the resonance of his material. During a recent interview with Complex's Jordan Rose, he reflected on all the drama he's endured and pondered on feeling "uncancelable."

At least, that's how Rose referred to Fif at one point of their conversation, specifically that he's "in rarefied air as someone who is uncancelable." This got a laugh out of him, but it also led to a surprising and curious reflection as to why people love to witness 50 Cent's often provocative antics.

"I’ve conditioned the audience to see me do things that they accepted from me," the Queens icon remarked. "They wouldn’t accept it from someone else. It’s been for so long that that’s what makes you say that. It’s not that you’re 'uncancelable,' it just means that the audiences accept it. They laugh at it instead of being angry with it. There's so many of them there that they just forget to continue to be upset."

50 Cent's Thoughts On A.I.

Of course, a lot of this controversy comes down to 50 Cent's hip-hop beefs and his general up-ending approach to the industry back in the day. Nowadays, he's much more established in the big leagues, but few rap fans have forgotten about his status as a rebel in street culture. Also, the G-Unit mogul has made more than a few controversial statements over the years that might've rocked other artists' careers.

In fact, one of the most recent controversies (albeit a smaller one) concerns 50 Cent's embrace of artificial intelligence. He recently revealed that he might use A.I. technology to revamp some of his unreleased material, which should be interesting.

Elsewhere, 50's comments on the Diddy scandal, his allegations, and his conflicts with other groups and individuals always result in some firestorm online. But then again, that is how many fans of his got into his work and celebrity.

With that in mind, we'll see if Fif holds onto Jordan Rose's assessment. After all, his trolling rarely takes a break.

