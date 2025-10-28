During a recent episode of Jim Jones' Artist 2 Artist, he put Tony Yayo on blast. "You look like you need to be taken care of," he claimed, "You look like you need to go to the dentist, you look like you need to brush your teeth… You look like you need help. Tell your man 50 to send you an ounce or something. You might need two ounces."

Yayo has yet to issue a response, which prompted 50 Cent to call him out on a jet, as seen in a video posted on Instagram this week. "I been doing some soul searching," Fif joked. "And, I think I want out the group, okay? He just wears G-Unit on his hat. Taking too long to respond to Jimmy. Put it in the comments section."

"People talk about me every day," Yayo fired back. "Why? Because I'm on a jet right now. That's why. I'm in the algorithm. So what you gotta do is take a shot at me. You do the most numbers, they're gonna talk about you."

50 Cent & Jim Jones Beef

It looks like 50 Cent wasn't finished trolling, either. Yesterday, he took to Instagram once again, this time dropping an AI-generated song based on the conversation that was had on the jet. “50’s mad because Yayo let Jimmy talk tough and he ain’t answer back," it begins. "How you let that fake Blood talk to you like that? / Somebody gotta pay or no more jet flights, back to first class."

This is far from the first time 50 Cent has used AI to troll his peers. He's even released AI-generated remixes of some of his own biggest hits. This, of course, has earned mixed reactions. During a recent interview with Complex, he defended his decision to do so.

“I don’t like fighting fights that I can’t win, I don’t think you can beat AI,” he said in part. “I think we need to look at how do we create business that work well with it and performs faster and progresses as [AI] progresses because it’s not gonna stop progress.”