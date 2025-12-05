Victoria Monet Reveals She Hopes To Land A Drake Collab One Day

Victoria Monét previously said she'd love to work with Kendrick Lamar, so this recent praise raised many Drake fans' eyebrows.

Victoria Monet has been one of R&B's contemporary stars for a while now, but she still has a lot of items to check off on her artistic wishlist. During a recent interview on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, she revealed that she would love to collaborate with Drake one day.

The WNBA star asked the R&B singer if there are any artists she would love to work with. "I still want to work with Drake," Victoria Monét answered, as caught by Viral Drake on Twitter. "Love Drake. Yeah, he's amazing." "As you should," Reese responded.

Of course, this sent many OVO fans into a frenzy, whether they are fans of Monét or they just want new music from their GOAT. But this revelation also drew criticisms because of Drake's infamous beef. Months after his battle with Kendrick Lamar, Victoria had shouted out the Compton lyricist as a collaboration on her wishlist. As such, with this new collab hypothetical, many told her to "stay on that side" due to her previous remarks.

Will this result in a denial or will bygones be bygones? We will just have to wait to find out.

When Is Drake Dropping ICEMAN?

Elsewhere, these hypothetical collaboration dreams are particularly interesting due to the wait for Drake's new album ICEMAN. We still don't have an official release date to go off of or any other recent announcements to look into. However, many die-hards still believe that it will come out before 2025 is over.

In fact, his recent interview over email with Complex gave fans hope that the final ICEMAN livestream is coming very soon. Drizzy promised this would be his and his team's best work yet when it comes to this creative rollout. We'll see if that pans out...

Regardless of how that goes, we're sure folks will continue to pit both the 6ix God's and the Boogeyman's collaborators, admirers, and peers against each other. With these two artists, you're either fully with them or fully against them.

Well, that's the fanbase perception, anyway. After all, things are often much more complicated than that. But maybe Victoria Monet is the missing link that will reunite them on wax... As impossible as that likely is.

