Victoria Monet Finally Addresses Stormzy Dating Rumors

Victoria Monet is officially in a new relationship! Or is she? After several months of speculation from fans, the "Alright" singer is confirmed to be linked to UK rapper Stormzy. She was encouraged to spill the tea during her recent interview with Keke Palmer on her podcast.

In the clips caught by The Shade Room, the actress clocked the tea in hilarious fashion saying, "I was hanging out with [Stormzy] at the Met Gala, and I said, 'You know my girl, Victoria.' He’s like, 'Yeah, you know, she’s amazing.'"

Monet couldn't help but blush a little bit before adding, "Yeah, he’s a really special guy. I have so much respect for him, and I got to learn more about him by dating him." She also added in giddy fashion, "We'll have to talk."

But she does reveal more after the clip skips forward. "I feel deeply, so deeply for him," Monet said before diving into the viral photo of them smooching in London last October.

That was actually the first time the two had really hung out together and she said that she wishes they could have announced their relationship on their own terms. But as she and Keke both said, it's difficult to do that when you are in the public eye constantly.

Victoria Monet And Stormzy

However, what has us wondering if Monet and Stormzy are still dating are her closing comments on the matter. The language she uses suggests that they moved on from one another. "We had a blast together, there's mutual respect there, and support, and no bad blood, always love."

So, we did get answers (finally!) but also not really. Hopefully, they are still going strong.