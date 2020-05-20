21 Lil Harold
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shares New Single Featuring JID "Sundown"The Slaughter Gang artist is showcasing his skills on the track.By Tallie Spencer
- Relationships21 Lil Harold Slips Up And Calls 21 Savage & Latto A Cute CoupleWhen talking to Hot 107.9, the Slaughter Gang affiliate almost completely forgot about the rumored couple's uncertain status.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Mixtapes21 Lil Harold Unleashes "After The Curse" Ft. 21 Savage, G Herbo & More21 Lil Harold calls on 21 Savage, G Herbo, Young Nudy and Nardo Wick for "After The Curse."By Aron A.
- Songs21 Lil Harold Lands 21 Savage's First Verse Of The Year On "Ain't On None"21 Savage joins 21 Lil Harold for a highlight off of "After The Curse." By Aron A.
- Songs21 Lil Harold Shines On New Single, "Out Of Time"The Atlanta rapper's debut album, "After the Curse," is out next Friday (January 13).By Isaac Fontes
- Songs21 Lil Harold & G Herbo Team Up For "Damn"21 Lil Harold and G Herbo are the perfect match on "Damn."By Rex Provost
- Songs21 Lil Harold Releases "Robbin Season"21 Lil Harold is preparing the city for one of the most dangerous times of the year.By Lawrencia Grose
- News21 Lil Harold Shares New Project "LARRY"21 Lil Harold enlists G Herbo & Mulatto for "LARRY." By Aron A.
- NewsYoung Nudy Joins 21 Lil Harold On "Turnt"Slaughter Gang's 21 Lil Harold and Young Nudy drop off a word of warning on "Turnt." By Mitch Findlay