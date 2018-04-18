upcoming performance
- MusicJustin Bieber To Perform At Takeoff's Funeral: ReportJustin Bieber will reportedly be performing at Takeoff's funeral on Friday.By Cole Blake
- MusicTrippie Redd Announces Secret Project After "A Love Letter To You 3""I wanna know who’s more consistent than me."By Aron A.
- MusicPlayboi Carti Announces Summer Tour DatesPlayboi Carti is hitting the road with his new album, "Die Lit."By Aron A.
- MusicNicki Minaj Will Perform Her Favorite Track During "Saturday Night Live" FinaleNicki fans wont want to miss this. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicNicki Minaj To Perform On "Saturday Night Live" Season FinaleNicki Minaj will perform while Tina Fey hosts for the "SNL" season finale on May 12th. By Aron A.