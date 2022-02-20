postponement
- SportsWarriors Postpone Second Game In Wake Of Coach's DeathDejan Milojevic died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake Postpones Apollo Theater Performance Out Of Respect For Takeoff’s FuneralDrake has pushed back his Apollo Theater concert due to the scheduling of Takeoff's funeral.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureAdele Reschedules Las Vegas Residency 6 Months After Chaotic PostponementThe Colosseum at Caesars Palace will welcome the English singer from November 18th through to March 25th of next year.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicJustin Bieber Postpones Tour Date After COVID-19 Outbreak "Within The Justice Tour Family"Justin Bieber has postponed his next tour date due to COVID-19.By Cole Blake