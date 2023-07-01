Travis Scott Allegedly Shares Statement On Pyramids Performance With Egyptian News Outlet

Update: Lamis Elhadidy has since deleted her tweet. Travis’ team has yet to comment on the situation. We will be sure to keep you informed.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Travis Scott’s upcoming performance at the Pyramids of Giza was canceled. It was said the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate put a stop to the show, claiming it would “[tamper] with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world.” Live Nation, however, later claimed these reports were false, telling fans that the show was still on for July 28.

Travis Scott himself has now allegedly weighed in, giving a statement shared by Egyptian presenter Lamis Elhadidy. In the statement, the rapper explains that the Egyptian Musicians’ Syndicate caused permits for the show to be put on “pause.” He also says he believes the reports prompting this decision were “bot generated fake information.” “Specifically, they referred to ‘strange rituals’ that ‘contradict the cultural identity of the Egyptian people,'” he adds.

Travis Scott Says Permits For The Show Have Been “Paused”

٤-٤ ترافيس سكوت

لو لم تدخل معداتنا بمساء السبت ٢٠ يوليو لن نتمكن من اقامه الحفل

– ارجوكم لا تدعوا انتشار المعلومات الكاذبه تعرقل هذا الحدث الذي سيجلب الاهتمام الايجابي لمصر و اقتصادها و كنوزها .

هذا ملخص رسالته ..فماذا نحن فاعلون؟؟ pic.twitter.com/rij07E9GVU — Lamees elhadidi (@lameesh) July 20, 2023

He goes on to explain that his “only intent with live performances is to unite people around the world.” “I am a great admirer of Egyptian culture and history,” Travis continues, “That is why I selected the iconic Pyramids of Giza to perform and preview my first album release in five years.” He then discusses his upbringing, citing the respect he has for different cultures. The artist calls for officials to speak to him “before taking [the] drastic step” of canceling the performance. He says the scheduled show took “months of planning.”

Later in the statement, Travis also addresses concerns raised surrounding the 2021 Astroworld tragedy. “I assure you that the concert at Giza has been planned meticulously,” he says, “and will have state of the art fan security in place.” The rapper continues, “I am hearing that unless Live Nation is permitted to access the site by 5 PM Cairo time on July 20, we will not be able to make the targeted July 28 show date.” At the time of writing, it’s approximately 8:30 p.m. Cairo time. It has not been confirmed whether or not the show will still go on.

[Via]