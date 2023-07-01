Travis Scott Set To Drop New Single With The Weeknd And Bad Bunny On July 20

Travis Scott recently announced that he will be dropping a new collaborative track alongside The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. The single, apparently titled “KPop” will become available to fans tomorrow evening (July 20). The rapper shared the news on Twitter today, writing “Flame Abe Benito” alongside a trio of lollipop emojis.

It’s been reported that The Weeknd will appear on Travis Scott’s highly-anticipated upcoming EP, UTOPIA. Rumors of the collab began to swirl in May, after The Weeknd posted a picture alongside Travis’ famous UTOPIA briefcase. Earlier this month, XO Records co-founder and co-manager Amir Esmailian appeared to confirm the collaboration. He posted a photo of himself with the briefcase, simply tagging both artists and adding an hourglass emoji.

Travis Scott Announces Collaboration

Tommorow night

La flame Bunny Abel https://t.co/IIqYhdLc86 pic.twitter.com/BUM1MTcPMP — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) July 19, 2023

Bad Bunny was also speculated to appear on UTOPIA, after Travis previewed a collaboration at a club appearance. It’s unconfirmed whether or not the track will be a part of UTOPIA. At the end of last month, Bad Bunny discussed the collab with Rolling Stone, revealing that they had been working on it for some time. “We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute,” he described. He went on to explain, “I spend so much time thinking about what I’m going to do next, thinking and creating, imagining things,” adding, “I already know where I’m going.”

Travis Scott has been pushing this next album aggressively, recently confirming a listening party at the Pyramids of Giza for July 28. Recent reports suggested that the scheduled performance may have been canceled, due to Egyptian officials claiming the performance would “[tamper] with the societal values, customs, and traditions of Egypt and the Arab world.” Live Nation later confirmed that the show is still on in a statement. “There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt,” they claimed, “any reports to the contrary are false. We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”

