Travis Scott, The Weeknd, And Bad Bunny Go All Out On “K-Pop”

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world, and it has almost been five years since his last album. Consequently, fans are clamoring for a new project. Scott has been teasing Utopia since 2021 at this point, and many are worried it will never come. For now, it seems like the project will be released on Friday, July 28th. However, this date has yet to be confirmed. Needless to say, there is a lot of fanfare right now, and many are looking for any reason to be excited.

Well, earlier this week, Travis Scott revealed that he would be coming out with a new song called “K-Pop.” Not only would it be the lead single to Utopia, it would also feature The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. This is an extremely exciting proposition that has had fans going wild on social media. Well, now, the song has finally arrived, and fans could not be any happier. In many ways, it is surreal that the song is finally here given all that has happened as of late.

Travis Scott Shows Out With New Single

On this track, each artist delivers their signature styles. While some may not think this would be a good match, it is. The Weeknd and Travis have worked together before, and it always sounds great. Subsequently, adding Bad Bunny to the mix is a winning strategy. His voice ultimately ensures the fact that this song is going to be huge for the summer months. Either way, everyone really delivered here.

Hopefully, this new single means that Utopia is going to be dropping on time. Let us know what you think of this brand-new Travis Scott single, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

Swish, uh (Uh)

Move that shit out here (Here)

You full off one sip (Sip)

Fallin’ off but I got grip (Grip)

All around the trap, it hit (Hit, hit, ayy)

All around the map, you trip (Skrrt)

