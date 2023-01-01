Travis Scott is currently in the midst of his rollout for Utopia. Unfortunately, we still do not have a tried and true timeline for when this album will be released. Some teasers point to July 21st, which is this Friday. However, he is performing the album in Egypt on July 28th. Consequently, some people think the album is actually going to drop next week. No matter what, it is clear that the album is closer than it ever has been. Unfortunately, Travis remains pretty secretive, which has left some fans feeling frustrated.

One thing that Travis has been a lot less shy about, is his sneakers. For years now, he has had a creative partnership with Nike and Jordan Brand. Moreover, Jumpman recently posted an ad in which Travis Scott and Michael Jordan were talking shop. At the same time, information was coming out suggesting that Travis would be getting his own signature sneaker line with Jumpman. This line would have various entries, and the inaugural one would be called “Cut The Check.”

Read More: Travis Scott Reportedly Set To Perform “Utopia” At Rolling Loud

A New Travis Scott Shoe

Thanks to the Instagram account @jfgrails, we now have a first look at the Travis Scott “Cut The Check” model. As you will see from the images above, it looks like some sort of hybrid between the Air Jordan 1 Low, and the Nike Air Trainer. This is all thanks to the low-top silhouette and the strap across the foot. However, there are some unique elements here, including Scott’s signature backward swoosh. Furthermore, it seems as though the inaugural colorway will be white, black, and olive.

Another Look

At the time of writing this, the shoe does not yet have a release date. Instead, fans will probably have to wait until after Utopia drops. Let us know what you think of this new shoe, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

Read More: Travis Scott Gifts Egyptian Fan His Sneakers