Travis Scott’s “Utopia” Release Date Apparently Revealed By His iHeartRadio Appearance

Utopia is finally so close we can almost taste it, and Travis Scott is wrapping up the rollout for it in big fashion. Moreover, he just released the first single for the album, “K-POP” featuring The Weeknd and Bad Bunny, which will surely be one of the biggest musical crossovers of 2023. To celebrate its release, the Houston rapper and producer and DJ Chase B stopped by iHeartRadio to premiere the song and talk a bit about it and its parent project. What’s more is that their appearance apparently confirmed Scott’s fourth studio album’s release date. Furthermore, based on a message from the company, we can expect Utopia to officially land next week.

“Travis Scott shocked everyone with his brand new song ahead of his long-awaited album,” the statement reads. “On Friday, July [21], La Flame took over every Hip-Hop and Rhythmic iHeartRadio station to exclusively premiere his latest single “K-POP” featuring The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, and Chase B. During his surprise appearance, the Houston native reveals what fans will get out of the new record as well as his upcoming fourth studio LP. He continued to feed his fans by previewing an exclusive snippet of an additional track from his upcoming album Utopia, which is set to drop on July [28].”

Utopia Is (Apparently) Officially Dropping Next Week

iHeartRadio have seemingly confirmed the release date for Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ to be July 28th pic.twitter.com/alSPVD8vND — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 21, 2023

Furthermore, in a clip floating around social media, you can see and hear Travis Scott panting after getting down to “K-POP” live on air. Chase B remarks the song’s quality and danceable quality, and asks Trav to explain what fans just heard. “Y’all just heard some ill beeeeeep,” he said. “But that’s ‘K-POP,’ featuring my homie Abe and Benito, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny. A good time right there, just to open up the gates of Utopia before we get to the rawness.”

Travis Scott & Chase B On “K-POP”

Travis Scott and Chase B appeared on iHeartRadio to discuss "K-Pop," featuring The Weeknd & Bad Bunny, and also spoke about "Utopia."



pic.twitter.com/QYVqhimfLZ — Episodes (@episodesent) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Chase B said that, as the DJ, he would play the song every hour, and ran it back immediately. Overall, it’s quite exciting to hear Travis speak even vaguely and briefly about what we can expect from this new album. With fans loving the single, he’s clearly on the right track to crafting another classic. For more news and the latest updates on Travis Scott, check back in with HNHH.

