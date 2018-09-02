music videos news
- Music VideosTravis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Perform At A Stadium In Visual For "K-Pop"Travis Scott has delivered his first music video from "Utopia."By Alexander Cole
- MusicVevo Releases Several Of Jay-Z's Classic Music Videos For His 52nd BirthdayJay-Z released several of his most popular music videos on Vevo in honor of his 52nd birthday.By Cole Blake
- MusicMissy Elliot Shares BTS Footage Of One The Most Expensive Rap Videos Of All TimeTwenty years later, Missy Elliot shares behind-the-scenes footage of her iconic "She's a Bitch" music video.By Kyesha Jennings
- NewsFredo Bang Smokes Roddy Ricch's "The Box" InstrumentalThe Louisana-bred rapper flexes on Roddy Rich's "The Box" instrumental. By Dominiq R.
- MusicThe Weeknd Shuts Down An Entire Las Vegas Street For Upcoming Music Video: WatchThis reveal of an upcoming video comes after news of a new track by the artist dropping Friday.By Lynn S.
- SportsAndre Drummond Teases Music Video Full Of Bikini-Clad Models: WatchDrummond is just another NBA player trying to get in the rap game.By Alexander Cole
- MusicAriana Grande Fans Convinced "break up with your girlfriend" Is About Big SeanAriana Grande rebound theories abound.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Hit With Lawsuit Over "God Is A Woman" VideoShe is accused of copyright infringement by a Las Vegas artist.By Zaynab
- MusicWatch Nas' "NASIR - The Film" The Visual Story To His 11th AlbumNas' gives added value to his lyrics on "NASIR" with a new short film.By Devin Ch
- MusicFrank Ocean "Moon River" Music Video Directed By Spike Jonze Could Be On The WayThe deep waters of the Internet have become the prime investigative eye for hip hop revelations.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent's"Get The Strap" Was "Too Cool For TV": Networks Wanted To Censor The VisionThe rapper made no compromises. By Zaynab