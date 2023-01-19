Just as Drake’s leaked verse on “Trance” circulates online, Metro Boomin explained why the version didn’t make the final cut of his new album.

Metro Boomin recently sat down with DJ Drama on Streetz Is Watchin Radio where he addressed the recent leak. Metro explained that the song, which features Travis Scott and Young Thug, was already complete by the time Drake heard it. However, Metro liked how the Heroes & Villains song turned out already but Drake still wanted to record a verse.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Metro Boomin performs during Future & Friends “One Big Party Tour” at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“I was in the studio with Drake one time because we were gonna do some stuff for my album. He just wanted to hear some songs from my album, and then he heard that one,” Metro revealed.

Drake was persistent to jump on the song and ended up recording something for it. However, he told Metro that he wouldn’t take it personally if it didn’t make the final cut. He explained he completed the song and had no intentions to alter it.

“I was really just set on how it was. I was like, ‘Bro, I ain’t trying to sell you no dream. I’m locked in where it was,'” Metro recalled. “[Drake] had hit me and was just like, ‘Let me see if there’s anything you could add to it.’ He was like, ‘If you don’t like it, then whatever.’”

“He did some stuff, a couple parts was cool but like I just felt like just even with like Slime verse and Trav verse and the outro, it wasn’t just no room,” he continued. “It wasn’t nothing personal… I just ended up using the original and I guess the other one just leaked or something.”

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 9: Drake attends “Lil Baby & Friends Birthday Celebration Concert” at State Farm Arena on December 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

DJ Khaled previously suggested that no one in the music industry ever criticizes Drake. DJ Drama asked Metro if he was the first person to turn down a verse from The Boy.

There had to be somebody else. Come on, don’t make me the first,” Metro said with a laugh.

Though Drake didn’t land on Heroes & Villains, Metro Boomin landed credits on Her Loss. The Boominati producer contributed to the single, “More M’s.” Hopefully, we hear more music from Metro Boomin and Drake in the future. If it happens, we suspect it’ll come in the form of a collaboration on Future and Metro’s upcoming joint effort. Future recently confirmed it would drop this year so we’ll provide updates on the project.

Check the full interview below.