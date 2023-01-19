Future and Metro Boomin are building up expectations for their forthcoming joint project.

This week, Future and Metro began heavily teasing the release of their highly-anticipated joint project. As Future continues the One Big Party tour, he recently brought Metro Booin out on stage. Together, they performed their biggest hit together, “Mask Off,” as well as “Superhero.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends “One Big Party Tour” at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Shortly after a clip of their performance went viral, Future shared a post from a fan account that declared his and Metro Boomin’s forthcoming album the “Album Of The Year.”

“Future x Metro Boomin OTW with the album of the year,” the post read.

The two haven’t set a date yet but Metro Boomin recently confirmed that they’re cooking up new music. The two recently reunited on Metro’s Heroes & Villains on “Superhero” alongside Chris Brown. Additionally, Fewtch appears on “Too Many Nights,” “I Can’t Save You (Interlude),” and “Lock On Me.” However, Metro had no contributions to the ATL rapper’s top-charting album, I Never Liked You.

During an interview with Apple Music, Metro explained that he and Pluto set the bar high in the past. Therefore, they have to ensure that whatever they release is undeniably great.

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends “One Big Party Tour” at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

“Let me tell you why. [Future] actually finished most of the album at my studio in LA,” explained Metro Boomin. “That’s my brother, but we’re working on some things. At first, we were going to put a couple of songs with me and him on the album, but we had took them off because I had talked to him.”

We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding the project.

