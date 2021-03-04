joint project
- SongsSaba & No I.D. Deliver New Collab "Back In Office"Saba and No I.D. team up on "Back In Office."By Aron A.
- SongsCurren$y & Jermaine Dupri Lock In With T.I. On "Never Fall Off"T.I. appears on the latest single from Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri's upcoming joint project. By Aron A.
- MusicBoosie Cancels Joint Album With T.I. After Tip Admits To Snitching On Dead CousinBoosie Badazz explained that he would've disappointed his fans if he and T.I. dropped their joint project. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture Says He & Metro Boomin Already Have The "Album Of The Year"Future declares his upcoming joint project with Metro Boomin the "album of the year." By Aron A.
- NewsJuniper & Sango Share "97" Project Featuring Xavier Omär"In My Eyes," "Só Para Você," and "Tell Me" with Omär arrived as singles ahead of the project's debut.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicKodak Black Teases Collaborative Projects With Lil Uzi Vert & French MontanaKodak Black has new music on the way including possible joint projects with French Montana and Lil Uzi Vert. By Aron A.
- ReviewsEST Gee & 42 Dugg "Last Ones Left" ReviewDespite feeling more like a compilation than a joint project, EST Gee and 42 Dugg strike gold whenever they're in sync with one another. By Aron A.
- NewsWiz Khalifa & Big K.R.I.T. Connect For "Full Court Press" Album Produced By Girl TalkThe 10-track record includes appearances from Smoke DZA, Nile Rodgers, and Curren$y.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTwitter Reacts To DJ Drama & Dreamville's "D-Day: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape"The new compilation project includes features from 2 Chainz and A$AP Ferg.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsAlex Isley & Jack Dine Welcome Spring With 9-Track Album, "Marigold"Bas appears on "On & On" and Robert Glasper lends his talents to "Still Wonder."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Durk & 21 Savage Are Cooking Up Some Heat Ahead Of "7220"It looks like we can expect some new heat from Lil Durk and 21 Savage in the future. By Aron A.
- Original ContentStyles P & Havoc Offer Each Other The Highest Praises, Discuss Biggie's "Last Day" & New ProjectStyles P and Havoc join us for a new edition of "12 Days Of Christmas" where they discuss their joint project "Wreckage Manner," DMX, Biggie's "Last Day," and much more.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Pump & Ronny J Team Up For New Project, “Lil Pump 1.5”Tory Lanez makes an appearance on “Racks to the Ceiling.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsWiz Khalifa, Cardo & Sledgren Share Surprise 14-Track Project, “Wiz Got Wings”Fedd the God, Young Deji, Curren$y, Larry June, and Chevy Woods all appear.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsStyles P & Havoc Share Their Highly Anticipated Album, “Wreckage Manner”The 10-track album is here just in time for the weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDJ.Fresh & Nef The Pharaoh Share “The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh”Jinx, Oskie, Rydah J. Klyde, Scando The Darklord, and more appear on the new album.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsDeclaime & Madlib Release Joint Project "In The Beginning (Vol. 1)"Stream Madlib and DeClaime's new joint effort "In The Beginning, Vol. 1."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicQuavo Reveals He & Pop Smoke Were Working On A Joint ProjectHe revealed the news in a recent interview where he touched on his relationship with the late Canarsie rapper. By Madusa S.
- Music VideosYoung Dolph Lives It Up In Luxury For His New "Hashtag" VideoYoung Dolph drops a video for one of the solo cuts off his "Dum and Dummer 2" joint project alongside Key Glock, and the visuals for "Hashtag" definitely shows us how good he's living.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicLil Baby & Lil Durk's Collab Album Could Be Near CompletionLil Durk and Lil Baby are aiming for a 20-song tracklist. By Aron A.
- MusicBenny The Butcher Shares Promising Update On Freddie Gibbs Joint ProjectBenny The Butcher reveals that he and Freddie Gibbs are plotting a collaborative project exclusively produced by The Alchemist. By Aron A.
- Original ContentTrae Tha Truth & Mysonne Aren't Scared: The Duo On Street Life & Community ActivismTrae Tha Truth & Mysonne go in-depth on how 2020's BLM protests shaped their new collaborative project, "If You're Scared Stay Inside." By Aron A.