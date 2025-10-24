GOLDFISH - Album By Hit-Boy & The Alchemist

Two legendary producers team up as emcees for their joint album 'GOLDFISH.'

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist teamed up to deliver a brand new joint album, GOLDFISH. Across 15 tracks, GOLDFISH finds Hit-Boy and The Alchemist trading verses and beats in equal measure. The concept of the project is centered around the feeling of being stuck in a bowl, going in circles. What's also cool about it is that it's a rare display of two producers stepping fully into the spotlight as emcees. The duo prove their creative range extends far beyond production. Plus, the album features an impressive lineup of collaborators including Havoc, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Jonathan Hulett, Jay Worthy, and Hit-Boy’s father, Big Hit. This project marks Hit-Boy’s first full-length release since leaving his 18-year publishing deal. GOLDFISH symbolizes both freedom and reinvention for both artists.

Release Date: October 24, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: Goldfish

Tracklist for GOLDFISH
  1. Doing My Best
  2. Business Merger
  3. Show Me The Way
  4. Mick & Cooley (feat. Conway The Machine)
  5. Ask For Me
  6. Ricky
  7. Groupie Love
  8. Celebration Moments (feat. Havoc)
  9. Home Improvement
  10. Recent Memory
  11. Walk In Faith
  12. Not Much (feat. Boldy James)
  13. Drawing Bridges (feat. Johnathan Hulett)
  14. All Gas No Brakes (feat. Jay Worthy & Big Hit)
  15. God Is Great

Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
