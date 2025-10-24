GOLDFISH - Album By Hit-Boy & The Alchemist

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist teamed up to deliver a brand new joint album, GOLDFISH. Across 15 tracks, GOLDFISH finds Hit-Boy and The Alchemist trading verses and beats in equal measure. The concept of the project is centered around the feeling of being stuck in a bowl, going in circles. What's also cool about it is that it's a rare display of two producers stepping fully into the spotlight as emcees. The duo prove their creative range extends far beyond production. Plus, the album features an impressive lineup of collaborators including Havoc, Boldy James, Conway The Machine, Jonathan Hulett, Jay Worthy, and Hit-Boy’s father, Big Hit. This project marks Hit-Boy’s first full-length release since leaving his 18-year publishing deal. GOLDFISH symbolizes both freedom and reinvention for both artists.