Celebration Moments - Song By Hit-Boy & The Alchemist featuring Havoc

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are dropping an album called "Goldfish" next week, but today, they have their new single with Havoc.

Hit-Boy and The Alchemist are frequent collaborators who always seem to put out some heat. They are gearing up for the release of Goldfish, an album that also has a film attached to it. With this new project, they have also come through with a single called "Celebration Moments." This new song comes with a feature from Havoc of Mobb Deep . Of course, all artists are firing on all cylinders here, and it makes for an incredible moment. Every single has been better than the last, and we cannot wait for this drop this time next week. It's always good to see legends keeping the pen alive.

