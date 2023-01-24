Metro Boomin, fresh off of the release of Heroes & Villains, unveiled some interesting factors about Young Thug’s recording habits.

Throughout the years, Metro Boomin and Young Thug developed a strong rapport on wax. The two built up hype for a joint project when they released songs like “The Blanguage.” At the same time, they refined their joint styles on recent releases like “Trance,” which also features Travis Scott. The Astroworld artist previously enlisted Metro and Young Thug on for his project, Days Before Rodeo on the song, “Skyfall.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Metro Boomin performs during Future & Friends “One Big Party Tour” at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Though the song went down as a favorite among Scott’s dedicated fanbase, Metro recently revealed the backstory surrounding Thug’s verse. During his appearance on Producer Grind, he revealed that he witnessed Thug cook up his verse in his sleep.

“He was sleep [when] he recorded that whole — aye, his whole part on ‘Skyfall’ he recorded, he was sleep, bruh,” Metro explained. He said the two sat next to each other in the recording booth as Thug punched in.

“Where he punchin’ at, you could see this n***a clearly sleep but he’s so one with the music, like how I be feelin’ one with the music,” Metro continued. “You’ll think he’s sleep and soon, right on time for him to come in, he’ll be like, ‘Look me inside of my eyes,’ and then just go back down.”

ATLANTA, GA – JANUARY 15: Young Thug attends Gunna Presents New Album “DS4EVER” Concert at The Masquerade on January 15, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Metro explained that Thug would go in and out of sleep without missing his moment to clock in.

Thug appears twice on Heroes & Villains. Along with “Trance” — which Drake has an unreleased verse on — Thug also teamed up with Metro on “Metro Spider.”