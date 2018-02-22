More and more, rap producers are starting to gain recognition for their contributions to the music, and the culture. Hit makers like MikeWillMadeIt, Zaytoven, and Metro Boomin have leveraged their finely-honed production skills to become celebrities in their own right, and TM88 is on his way to that same level, if he’s not there already.

After getting his start producing for late ATL rapper Slim Dunkin, TM88 has gone on to produce for the biggest names in hip-hop, thanks in part to his membership in the 808 Mafia. The group, spearheaded by fellow producer Southside, has been instrumental in shaping the new sound of Atlanta trap, and therefore the rap game as a whole. TM88’s production on Lil Uzi Vert’s “XO Tour Llif3” was a huge contributor to its success, which helped establish Uzi as a new-wave rap superstar.

Expect TM88’s name in the credits of your next-favorite trap banger, coming soon to a speaker near you.