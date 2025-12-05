F.I.L.A 25 (Forever I Love Atlanta) - Album by TM88

Producer TM88 has come through with a brand-new project that is going to excite a lot of fans. This project contains 24 tracks, and is called F.I.L.A 25, which stands for "Forever I Love Atlanta." There is a pretty amazing tracklist here, and the sheer number of features is impressive. With this project, we get songs containing the likes of Waka Flocka, Future, OJ Da Juiceman, Travis Porter, and more. The album truly is a love letter to Atlanta, and you can't help but be impressed by the scope of the entire record.
Release Date: December 5, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Heading for F.I.L.A 25
- (SKIT) Vet Radio Lyrics
- Juiceman by TM88 & OJ da Juiceman Lyrics
- Wrong With That by TM88, Black Boe & Jose Guapo Lyrics
- B.A.B. by TM88 & Tracy T Lyrics
- Layers by TM88 & iMcFli Lyrics
- Grady Baby by TM88 & Yung Ralph Lyrics
- Return Of Church by TM88 & Mucho Lyrics
- Quadruple (Ft. Future) Lyrics
- Friday Night by TM88, Black Boe, iMcFli & Luchee Mulan Lyrics
- Lies by TM88, Travis Porter & Baby D Lyrics
- Make Em Get The Money Right 25 by TM88 & Pastor Troy Lyrics
- Ice Cream Truck by TM88 & Travis Porter Lyrics
- Extra by TM88 & Shad da God Lyrics
- Kick In (OMW) by TM88 & Fabo Lyrics
- Shake Sum by TM88, Travis Porter & 2 Chainz Lyrics
- Geekd Up by TM88, Fabo & Moneymyface Lyrics
- I Want That by TM88, SosoJuicy & Strap Lyrics
- BDA by TM88, Waka Flocka Flame & Anycia Lyrics
- (SKIT) Crash Out Radio Lyrics
- Take It Away by TM88, Young Dro & T.I. Lyrics
- What Is This by TM88, 2 Chainz, T.I. & Sleepy Brown Lyrics
- Stuff Man by TM88 & Yung LA Lyrics
- Twin Bruddaz by TM88 & Waka Flocka Flame Lyrics
- F.I.L.A. Tribute by TM88 & Blanco Brown Lyrics