F.I.L.A 25 (Forever I Love Atlanta) - Album by TM88

TM88 has delivered a 24-track album that is a full love letter to Atlanta, and the long list of features tells you everything.

Producer TM88 has come through with a brand-new project that is going to excite a lot of fans. This project contains 24 tracks, and is called F.I.L.A 25, which stands for "Forever I Love Atlanta." There is a pretty amazing tracklist here, and the sheer number of features is impressive. With this project, we get songs containing the likes of Waka Flocka, Future , OJ Da Juiceman , Travis Porter , and more. The album truly is a love letter to Atlanta, and you can't help but be impressed by the scope of the entire record.

