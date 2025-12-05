F.I.L.A 25 (Forever I Love Atlanta) - Album by TM88

TM88 has delivered a 24-track album that is a full love letter to Atlanta, and the long list of features tells you everything.

Producer TM88 has come through with a brand-new project that is going to excite a lot of fans. This project contains 24 tracks, and is called F.I.L.A 25, which stands for "Forever I Love Atlanta." There is a pretty amazing tracklist here, and the sheer number of features is impressive. With this project, we get songs containing the likes of Waka Flocka, Future, OJ Da Juiceman, Travis Porter, and more. The album truly is a love letter to Atlanta, and you can't help but be impressed by the scope of the entire record.

Release Date: December 5, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

  1. (SKIT) Vet Radio Lyrics
  2. Juiceman by TM88 & OJ da Juiceman Lyrics
  3. Wrong With That by TM88, Black Boe & Jose Guapo Lyrics
  4. B.A.B. by TM88 & Tracy T Lyrics
  5. Layers by TM88 & iMcFli Lyrics
  6. Grady Baby by TM88 & Yung Ralph Lyrics
  7. Return Of Church by TM88 & Mucho Lyrics
  8. Quadruple (Ft. Future) Lyrics
  9. Friday Night by TM88, Black Boe, iMcFli & Luchee Mulan Lyrics
  10. Lies by TM88, Travis Porter & Baby D Lyrics
  11. Make Em Get The Money Right 25 by TM88 & Pastor Troy Lyrics
  12. Ice Cream Truck by TM88 & Travis Porter Lyrics
  13. Extra by TM88 & Shad da God Lyrics
  14. Kick In (OMW) by TM88 & Fabo Lyrics
  15. Shake Sum by TM88, Travis Porter & 2 Chainz Lyrics
  16. Geekd Up by TM88, Fabo & Moneymyface Lyrics
  17. I Want That by TM88, SosoJuicy & Strap Lyrics
  18. BDA by TM88, Waka Flocka Flame & Anycia Lyrics
  19. (SKIT) Crash Out Radio Lyrics
  20. Take It Away by TM88, Young Dro & T.I. Lyrics
  21. What Is This by TM88, 2 Chainz, T.I. & Sleepy Brown Lyrics
  22. Stuff Man by TM88 & Yung LA Lyrics
  23. Twin Bruddaz by TM88 & Waka Flocka Flame Lyrics
  24. F.I.L.A. Tribute by TM88 & Blanco Brown Lyrics
