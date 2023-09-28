Nas Reunites With Distant Relative At Florida Performance

During one of his recent live performances, rap icon Nas shut the stage down per usual. What made this particular performance truly exceptional was Nas's unexpected encounter with a long-lost family member amidst the roaring crowd. It led to a heartwarming moment that seemed to be truly unexpected for Nas. Complex reported that during the performance, which took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, Florida on Sept. 24, Nas acknowledged the moment with the crowd. "Huh? You my cousin?" Nas paused after recognizing the person in the audience. "I ain't seen you in like... 20 or 30 years," he continued. "That's f**king crazy. I'm... I'm happy you here. Yeah. F**king amazing, man. See what y'all did for me? Bring family together. That's f**king beautiful."

The legendary rapper graced the stage alongside De La Soul and Wu-Tang Clan in part of a celebration for the 50th year of hip-hop anniversary. The Queen's MC also recently celebrated his 50th birthday. Fittingly, it happens to be the same year that hip-hop turns 50. In fact, he had an extravagant birthday celebration earlier this month that saw many celebrity attendees. Diddy, Hit-Boy, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and more were all in attendance to celebrate with the living legend.

Read More: Nas & Futura Team Up For Incredible Vinyl Record That Pays Homage To Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

Nas Recognizes His Cousin In The Crowd

When it comes to celebrating and recognizing the people around him, Nas has an ability to blend his personal life with his career. He's no stranger to showcase his genuine appreciation for the people around him who have played a significant role in his journey. This unexpected family reunion at his show serves as a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and creating unforgettable moments.Looking ahead to Nas' future endeavors, he teased his fans with a hint of his upcoming album, The Finale.

In a surprising move in early September, Nas decided to wipe his Instagram slate clean, erasing all his previous posts. In place of his old content, he left a solitary post serving as a teaser for The Finale. This move left many of his devoted followers in a state of uncertainty and speculation. Some interpreted this as a sign that The Finale might mark the end of his music career, leading to concerns that it could potentially be his final album. The teaser has sparked discussions and debates about what this album might signify in the larger context of his career. Will it truly be a grand finale, or is it a clever marketing strategy to pique interest and curiosity? Only time will tell, and Nas' artistic journey remains as unpredictable and captivating as ever. Stay tuned to HNHH for more.

Read More: Nas Uses “Fever” Music Video To Commemorate His 50th Birthday Party

[Via]