Nas Shows Off His Hennessy Collaboration

Nas hopped on Instagram today (July 21), showing off a new collaboration he has with Hennessy. The French cognac producer is now offering a limited-edition “HenNASsy,” in celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip hop. The hitmaker shared a photo of himself sporting a sharp white suit and holding a glass of the spirit, noting that the collab also conveniently works to celebrate his own 50th birthday.

“In 2023, Hennessy V.S marks a unique cultural milestone, celebrating a half-century of Hip Hop with one of the genre’s most prolific talents, Nas. A long-term friend of Hennessy, the multi-hyphenate, multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning rapper and artist captures the movement and the moment in a vibrant limited edition cognac,” a message on Hennessy’s website reads.

Read More: Nas Reveals Interesting Tupac Story On New “Magic 2” Album

Nas Promotes “HenNASsy”

Nas also just premiered his latest album with Hit-Boy today, Magic 2. The sequel to 2021’s Magic features 21 Savage and 50 Cent. The artist teased the album for a short time prior to dropping it, with fans correctly guessing that it’d be a sequel. On the new album, Nas name-drops Hennessy on his track “Pistols On Your Album Cover,” revealing that he actually put 2Pac onto it. “I remember I put 2Pac onto that Henny. Howard University, Howard Homecoming, D.C. He’s like, ‘What’s this?’ He drank that sh*t though, word,” he says. He also goes on to give the late artist’s father, who passed away earlier this month, a shoutout. Mutulu Shakur died at the age of 72 following a battle with cancer.

In a recent interview with XXL, 50 Cent also reflected on his first time meeting his collaborator. He revealed that he quickly realized Nas was smarter than what he had previously thought based on his songs. “[Nas] was ahead of us,” he explained. “What he had, and I was looking at it going, ‘You gotta be careful’ because he was smarter than the music he was releasing… He was smarter than things he was saying on the records,” Fif continued.

Read More: Nas Unveils “Magic 2” Tracklist

[Via]