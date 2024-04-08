Yung Miami Goes On Fiery Twitter Rant After Being Served Lawsuit Papers At A Party

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has been dealing with quite a bit via her association with Diddy recently. In the wake of the rapper's properties recently being raided by the feds, Miami was accused of all kinds of things by her fans. Once they realized she wasn't present for either raid, some online accused her of being an informant. Producer Lil Rod amended his lawsuit against Diddy to claim that she was working as a drug trafficker and sex worker for the rap mogul. She had to shut that last claim down by bringing up receipts from the time it claimed to have taken place.

Now she's suffering for an entirely different reason. This time it sparks from the song "Act Bad" which Diddy dropped last year. The song is collaboration with City Girls and Fabolous. A man named Charlie Cee sued Diddy last year as he allegedly owns the copyright for "Act Bad" and believes it's being infringed upon by the new song and merch. Cee recently sent a friend of his to a club in Houston where Miami was hanging out in order to serve her papers from the lawsuit. A video of the entire interaction was posted by the man who handed her the papers. Check out the brief encounter below.

Yung Miami Served Papers At A Nightclub

Following the papers making their way to her in the club, she took to Twitter to share a viral rant about the move. "I’m so tired of the internet & ppl f*cking with me everyday!!!" her first tweet reads. "Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I’m not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let’s go viral I’m tired!!!!!!!!" a follow-up tweet agrees. She also clapped back at a fan who accused her of lying about the papers being over merch sales.

What do you think of Yung Miami being served lawsuit papers while out at a nightclub? Do you think the man who gave her the papers was wrong for filming it and posting it publicly? Let us know in the comment section below.

