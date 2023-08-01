Blueface Tells Son That He’s Got His Support If He’s Gay

Blueface’s controversial stances and antics have gotten him in a lot of hot water before. Still, a clip that surfaced online brought down even more fire than usual. Moreover, during a recent Instagram Live session, the rapper once again questioned his son’s sexuality. While Javaughn said that he’s not gay, and “barely” doesn’t know what it is, his father celebrated as someone (presumably the child’s mother Jaidyn Alexis) beckoned the California MC to stop the discussion. Then, Blue said that if his son ever “decides” to be gay, he’ll be upset, but will still care for, love, and support him. As if that wasn’t backhanded enough, he previously told his viewers “He’s not gay” with a smile and a shaking fist of celebration.

Furthermore, Blueface previously asked him this question when he found Javaughn in the pantry while there were women in bikinis in his living room. It was basically the same stomach-churning ordeal. Of course, people blasted the 26-year-old for his behavior in the comments section of coverage of these clips. However, it’s unfortunately unlikely that he’s going to have a change of heart anytime soon.

Read More: Blueface’s Biggest Scandals: Chrisean Rock, Arrests & Controversies

Blueface Supports His Son In The Most Backhanded Way

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

“Omg this man is obsessed with other peoples sexuality,” one user wrote under footage of Blueface’s inquiries. “Let the child be a child, he will decide when it’s time. He will confide in who has made him comfortable….” In addition, another wrote, “It’s sad that so many men only worry about a child being homosexual. They forget to teach their “Straight” sons the BASIC THINGS of being a REAL MAN! How to not harm women, manipulate woman, raise their children, keep their hands to themselves, KEEP A JOB & how to TREAT WOMEN.”

Meanwhile, the “BDD” artist kept his feud with Chrisean Rock up this week, despite fans spotting them together. That’s going to be a saga for a while, most likely, and one that might just keep getting nastier. Hopefully there are other figures in these people’s lives that can put them back on a healthy track. With that in mind, stay up to date on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Blueface.

Read More: Blueface Finds Humour In Chrisean Rock’s Extreme Emotions On Latest Episode Of “Cr*zy In Love”