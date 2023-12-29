Will Smith & Pepa Recall Their Date In The 80s

Will Smith has made plenty of headlines this year for his wife Jada Pinkett's revelations about their relationship. She revealed how the two of them first got together, for example, and that they've actually been separated for years. It's been a rough go for the father of three, with Jada's memoir Worthy generating countless memes and a ton of chatter.

Her unfiltered takes on their relationship may have taken center stage in recent months, but Will's been doing some reflecting of his own too. In a clip making its rounds online, he recalls taking Pepa on a date back in the 80s after having a crush on her for years. According to him, he was nothing short of "terrified."

“I always faked like I had game, I didn’t really have game,” he explained. “I was always in this full-on, trying to give the wildest flavor of having game, but that might have been the most terrified I had ever been trying to shoot my shot with Pepa. And I didn’t believe I had a real shot.” He claims that while he had his eye on her for some time, she had always been taken, but this was the perfect opportunity for him to show interest.

“Now, she was single,” he described. “We was both going to be in LA at the same time, so I’mma shoot my shot.” Even though Pepa wasn't in a relationship at the time, Will still had some fears surrounding her ex, Treach. “My concern was that I was going to get killed,” he explained. “That was my concern when I was trying to spit my game, but I ain’t really have nothing.” What do you think of Will Smith's account of going on a date with Pepa back in the day? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

