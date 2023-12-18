Kanye West & Will Smith Run Into Eachother On 1st Class Flight

Kanye West and Will Smith ran into one another aboard a first-class Emirates flight from Dubai to Los Angeles on Sunday. In doing so, they posed for a photo together alongside a woman on the plane that is now circulating on social media, as caught by TMZ.

It's unclear why West was in Dubai but he is currently gearing up for the release of his new album, Vultures, with Ty Dolla Sign. The two intended to drop the project on Friday, but the date came and went with no new music. Ye now says it'll drop on December 31, but who can be sure at this point?

Will Smith Speaks At Red Sea International Film Festival In Saudi Arabia

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA - DECEMBER 02: Will Smith speaks on stage at In Conversation with Will Smith during the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023 on December 02, 2023 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

Just prior to the scheduled release, Nicki Minaj refused to clear her verse on the song, "New Body," which Ye intended to include on the tracklist for Vultures. She explained the decision on Instagram Live after West called her out on social media. “Now regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, OK?” she said. “No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Now why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on guys. You know?”

Kanye & Will Smith Pose Together

Kanye West & Will Smith in new photo together. pic.twitter.com/thvQRaZMXD — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2023

As for Smith, he recently made headlines while reflecting on the making of his iconic single with DJ Jazzy Jeff, "Summertime." Discussing the song at the GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip Hop event, earlier this month, he admitted to copying Rakim's style. "I was absolutely trying to sound like you on ‘Summertime,'" Smith said at the time. “‘Cause I had been screaming all night, and I couldn’t get my ‘happy-go-lucky’ high voice. And [the producer] just said, ‘Yo, just gimme that Rakim shit.’” Rakim shared the clip on Instagram with the caption: "All love." Be on the lookout for further updates on Will Smith and Kanye West on HotNewHipHop.

