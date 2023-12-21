Who Has Will Smith Dated?

These days, Will Smith is known for his public, if messy, marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith. Chance the Rapper, Nicki Minaj, and J. Cole are among the list of rappers to name-drop the Hollywood power couple in their tracks. What many Will Smith fans may not know, however, is that the rapper-turned-actor dated several other famous women before settling down and starting a family. Here's a brief look into the lost loves, quick flings, and what-ifs of Will Smith's dating history.

Sheree Zampino (1991-1995)

Will Smith met fellow screen performer Sheree Zampino while he was leading The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1991. Shortly after meeting, the pair began a romance, marrying in 1992. In November 1992, Zampino gave birth to Smith's first son, Trey. Despite their quick romance and budding family, it soon became clear that the couple was not right for one another. They resolved to divorce in 1995.

Smith has referred to his divorce as the greatest hardship in his adult life. The actor lamented feeling like a failure for not making the marriage work. Of course, the Academy Award winner later recognized that the divorce was necessary in his journey. The pair have served as model co-parents to Trey and continue to get along well to this day. Smith even referred to Zampino as the "best baby mama ever" in a 2018 Instagram post.

Garcelle Beauvais (Early 1990s)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: Actress Garcelle Beauvais attends the 2015 BET Awards Debra Lee Pre-Dinner. At Sunset Tower Hotel on June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mark Davis/BET/Getty Images for BET)

Sheree Zampino wasn't the only actress Will Smith entangled with during his tenure as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. During the early 1990s, Smith met Haitian-American actress Garcelle Beauvais on set as she guest starred in several episodes of the hit sitcom. While the dates surrounding the relationship remain fuzzy, sources seem to indicate that the pair saw one another casually on a number of occasions.

The actress claimed she dated Will while he was still married to his first wife. Allegedly, Beauvais called off the relationship after experiencing an awkward encounter with Will's family. Reportedly, Smith was on speakerphone with Garcelle while his son was in the car, and young Trey asked, "Is that Miss Jada?" This moment became a signal for Beauvais to move on from the short-lived relationship and also hinted at future developments in Will Smith's love life.

Tyra Banks (1993-1994)

Tyra Banks and Will Smith during 1997 Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Smith had dated outside his first marriage on several occasions, with one notable relationship including supermodel Tyra Banks. They met when Banks auditioned for a role on The Fresh Prince, which served as her first television acting job. The pair saw each other casually for roughly one year but never took their relationship to the next level. While there is limited information about the affair, it is noteworthy that Smith's divorce was finalized in 1995, merely a year after he and Banks had decided to end their relationship.

Jada Pinkett Smith (1995-Present?)

BURBANK, CA - OCTOBER 22: (L-R) Actors Trey Smith and Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, singer Willow Smith and actor Will Smith. Attend the Environmental Media Association 26th Annual EMA Awards Presented By Toyota, Lexus And Calvert at Warner Bros. Studios on October 22, 2016 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association )

Smith first met Jada Pinkett in 1994, sharing a thought-provoking discussion over dinner. Unlike many of Smith's other flings, the pair didn't begin seeing each other romantically until after his divorce was finalized in 1995—the pair dated for two years before marrying in 1997. Years later, Jada revealed that she was hesitant to marry and only agreed to go through with the wedding because she was pregnant at the time.

Together, Will and Jada share two children, Jaden and Willow. Their children have each explored careers in the arts, including acting and music creation. Though the family has had a series of public ups and downs, Will and Jada remain married. Recently, Jada claimed that she and Will have been separated since 2016 and no longer live together, though the pair have not initiated divorce proceedings.

