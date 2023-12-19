Blueface Goes On A Date With Mystery Girl Amid Jaidyn Alexis Breakup

Blueface and his relationship drama has been all over the place over the past couple of years. Overall, the relationship that got all of the attention was his union with Chrisean Rock. Eventually, these two had a child together and it has not been a pretty sight. Chrisean will not let Blueface be a parent, or if she does, it is in a limited capacity. Moreover, Blue went back to his first baby mother Jaidyn Alexis. However, that has not gone according to plan either, as the relationship is on again and off again.

Recently, Blueface made the claim that Jaidyn had left him. Although he made it clear that he would always take care of Jaidyn financially, it seems like the two are on the outs. Taking to his Instagram story last night, Blue made it clear that he is looking to move on. Or that is at least what he is trying to portray. In the videos, Blue says that he is getting ready for a date and that he wants to impress the mystery woman. From there, we get a clip of him inside a restaurant where he is talking to a woman who sounds suspiciously familiar.

Blueface Claims To Be Back On The Market

As a couple of fans pointed out in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section, the woman sounds a lot like Jaidyn Alexis. Simply put, this very well could have just been some sort of publicity stunt. We would not put it past Blueface. After all, this is the kind of stuff he is known for. He has been able to build a huge brand outside of music, which is very impressive. However, he certainly likes to embellish and lead people to believe things that may not be true. After all, it is great way to keep people engaged.

Let us know how you feel about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on your favorite artists and their upcoming releases.

