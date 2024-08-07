Kodak Black’s Questionable Advice For Youth Football Team Sparks Uproar

Social media users think Kodak Black should have been more careful with his words.

It goes without saying that Kodak Black has seen a lot in his life. For this reason, it seems like he'd be an excellent candidate to pass on some of the lessons he's learned to the youth. Aside from his career and dealing with legal issues, the rapper has also been open about battling addiction. Lately, he's been taking steps toward sobriety, and fans are glad to see him on a better path. Recently, however, he was recruited to give a motivational speech to a youth football team in Florida. A few of his comments have raised eyebrows, as social media users don't think he delivered his message in a kid-friendly way.

“Say no to drugs," he told the group of children. "They too good, y’all gone like em and go cr*zy.” While the advice itself is solid enough, many are pointing out that he appeared to address the group while holding both alcohol and a blunt. Others argue that telling young and impressionable individuals that drugs are "good" on any level is irresponsible.

Kodak Black Tells Kids To Avoid Drugs Because They're "Too Good"

"Bro smoking and drinking telling them not to do drugs?" one commenter asks. "Why is he speaking to the kids with a beer in his hands," someone else wonders. Fortunately, while most viewers think he shouldn't address children again in the future, others are coming to his defense. "Can’t say he wrong for being straightforward," one fan says. "Hey you have to be real with them because them kids ain't foolish these days," another claims.