live album
- MixtapesT-Pain Shares A Special Live Version Of "On Top Of The Covers" After Performing At Sun RoseT-Pain ladies and gentlemen, my goodness. By Zachary Horvath
- NewsKendrick Lamar Collaborator Terrace Martin Releases Live AlbumMartin teams up with the innovative social network for musicians.By Noah C
- MixtapesAriana Grande Commemorates Tour With "k bye for now (swt live)" Live AlbumChristmas comes early for Ariana Grande fans.By Milca P.
- MusicBeyoncé Surprises Fans With "Homecoming" Live Album & New MusicA live album popped up to coincide with Beyonce's new documentary.By Alex Zidel
- News8Ball & MJG Drop Live Album "Classic Pimpin"The new classicBy Karlton Jahmal
- MusicNas Drops Live Orchestral Version Of "Illmatic""Illmatic: Live From The Kennedy Center" is available on iTunes.By Devin Ch