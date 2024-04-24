Pitbull And T-Pain Are Bringing 00s Vibes Back With "Party After Dark Tour"

Mr. Worldwide and Nappy Boy are coming to your city.

Pitbull and T-Pain dominated the 2000s. It was tough to go more than a few minutes on the radio without hearing their voices on hits like "Hotel Room Service" and "Buy U A Drank." Both artists symbolize good times in a club setting, whether they were the main artist or the feature, so it makes perfect sense that they'd join forces for the upcoming "Party After Dark Tour." The North American tour will kick off August 21 in Virginia, and culminate October 5 in New Mexico.

Pitbull and T-Pain hyped up the tour on their respective social media accounts. "Get ready! I’m heading your way for the #PartyAfterDarkTour w/ special guest @TPAIN," the former wrote on Instagram. "Tix on sale Friday at 10am. Daleeee." T-Pain, meanwhile, tweeted: "HEY BABY GIRL WHATCHU DOING THIS FALL??? I’m going back on the road with my brother @pitbull." If the sight of these two aughts icons wasn't enough to delight fans, specific dates on the tour will also feature appearances from Lil Jon. These specific dates include stops in Washington and California.

Pitbull And T-Pain Will Be Joined By Guest Lil Jon

Pitbull and T-Pain have a brief but impressive track record. They scored a massive hit out the gate with 2011's "Hey Baby (Drop It to the Floor)," which peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. They followed it up with "Shake Senora," then took a decade break before reuniting for "Lit In the City" last year. Both artists have continued to tour, but Pitbull did stir up controversy during a 2021 show in which he attacked critics of the United States. "To whoever the f**k doesn't like the United States of America," he said onstage. "May God bless you, but f**k you at the same time. He later said he credited his huge success to living in the U.S. and therefore felt very passionate about the country.

That was then, however. Pitbull is back to making people dance, because that's what he enjoys the most at the end of the day. He reflected on his "party rapper" status during an interview with the San Diego Tribune. "They always looking at Pitbull like, 'Oh, he’s just the party guy. He’s just making these club anthems'," he noted. "[I] put these records out because I knew that people would enjoy them and it could feed their wild side." This "wild side" is exactly what Pitbull and T-Pain will be feeding on tour.

Tickets go on sale starting April 26 at 10 a.m.

