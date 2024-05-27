T-Pain Gets Down To "Not Like Us" At Las Vegas Show: Watch

Everyone and their mother are involved in this Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud one way or another. Somehow, T-Pain is in this too, after the auto-tune legend was seen dancing to "Not Like Us." Debatably the biggest song of the entire back-and-forth war, the final stab to chest of Drake has continued to grow. Part of the reason for that is just how much it has been played at various artists' concerts. Not too long ago, the West Coast anthem was being spun at one of Lil Wayne's recent shows.

In the end is there really a better way to hype up a crowd than to play this brutal track? Well, the audience members at T-Pain's Las Vegas show were certainly enjoying watching him get down to the bouncy track. In fact, one fan claims that "It was lit last night, played kdot song about 5x lol." Another user agrees that it was "lit," saying, "he was hittin that s*** tho😂"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Officially Announces Rescheduled Manchester Show Following Amsterdam Arrest

T-Pain Tears Up The Stage While Listening To "Not Like Us"

This was just the second tour stop for T-Pain last night. For those who do not know, the legend is in the beginning stages of his Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour. According to Substream Magazine, this set of shows was named after the famous lyrics in the 2008 hit "Can't Believe It". It began on May 25 and it will run through July 3 in Miami. However, things will not be slowing after this solo trek. He will be joining Pitbull for the Party After Dark Tour starting on August 21.

What are your thoughts on T-Pain dancing to "Not Like Us" at his recent show? Do you think he is siding with Kendrick Lamar over Drake? Is this still the best song from the beef, why or why not? Do you believe it is being played to shower more hate on Drizzy, or because it is popular? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding T-Pain, and the Drake Kendrick Lamar beef. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Travis Scott's College Essay About G.O.O.D. Music Dug Up By Fan, Internet Rips It Apart

[Via]