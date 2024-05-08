"Scarface" Cast: Where Are They Now?

In 1983, director Brian De Palma and screenwriter Oliver Stone teamed up with a killer cast led by the legendary Al Pacino to bring us the gritty, unforgettable story of Scarface. Pacino starred as Tony Montana, a Cuban refugee who claws his way from broke street hustler to ruling the Miami drug empire with an iron fist.

While the crime drama didn't exactly light the box office on fire initially compared to its $22 million budget, it steadily gained a massive cult following over the years. Critics and big-name filmmakers like Martin Scorsese praised Scarface as a new classic, and it was a star-making vehicle for Michelle Pfeiffer as well as Pacino delivering one of his most intense, quotable performances ever as the ferocious Tony. Now, 40 years after its release, we revisit the iconic Scarface cast to see where the actors behind Tony Montana, Elvira Hancock, and their memorable ensemble ended up.

Read More: 10 Rappers Who Shouted Out Scarface

Al Pacino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 19: Al Pacino attends the premiere of Amazon Prime Video's "Hunters" at DGA Theater on February 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Al Pacino was already a powerhouse actor before his iconic turn as Tony Montana in Scarface, earning five Oscar nods between 1973 and 1980 for classics like The Godfather and Serpico. While his intense, quotable performance as the cocaine-addicted Cuban gangster in the 1983 crime thriller cemented his iconic screen presence, it was just one of many notable roles. Since Scarface, Pacino has continued racking up Academy Award nominations, finally winning Best Actor for Scent Of A Woman in 1992.

The 84-year-old has also won Emmys, Golden Globes, and SAG Awards for television work like Angels In America. With over 66 movies, including renowned performances in Heat and The Godfather saga, the prolific Pacino remains an acting force, earning raves for recent films like The Irishman while taking on new projects alongside rising stars.

Michelle Pfeiffer

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Michelle Pfeiffer arrives at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images for Paramount+)

While Al Pacino's Tony Montana stole the show in Scarface, the film also served as a breakthrough for Michelle Pfeiffer, who embodied the manipulative yet alluring Elvira Hancock. Though she became a sex symbol for her iconic turn as Catwoman in Batman Returns, Pfeiffer has built an impressive 66-film resume across genres. Her work in the 1989 film The Fabulous Baker Boys earned her a Golden Globe win and Oscar nomination, and she's kept busy recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet Van Dyne/Wasp.

Read More: Michael B. Jordan Rumored To Play Tony Montana In "Scarface" Reboot

F. Murray Abraham

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 26: F. Murray Abraham attends the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on February 26, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic)

F. Murray Abraham has maintained an incredibly prolific and versatile career since his turn as Omar Suarez in the Scarface cast. The very next year after the crime epic's release, he won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance in Amadeus. Abraham has continued racking up acclaimed work on both the big and small screens. Most recently, the 83-year-old actor has been featured in prestige TV shows like Mythic Quest, Moon Knight, and The White Lotus.

Steven Bauer

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 4: Steven Bauer holds a press conference to announce his role in the live stage production of "¿Que Pasa, USA? Today...40 Years Later" on April 4, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Wireimage)

As Tony Montana's loyal friend-turned-tragic victim Manny Ribera in Scarface, Steven Bauer made a memorable impression that foreshadowed his talent for playing gritty cartel characters. He reprised that shady persona years later as the Mexican drug lord Eladio Vuente on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He even portrayed Manny again by voicing the character in the 2006 Scarface video game. But Bauer has demonstrated impressive range since his 1983 breakout, racking up over 60 film and 35 TV credits across genres.

Mark Margolis

PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Mark Margolis attends 2016 Chiller Theatre Expo Day 1 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/WireImage)

Mark Margolis left an indelible mark as the menacing Alberto "The Shadow" in Scarface, portraying the quiet but villainous hitman who was Alejandro Sosa's personal bodyguard and "expert in the disposal business." His sinister performance foreshadowed a career playing memorable character roles, with Margolis racking up more than 70 movie credits in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, Requiem For A Dream, and Hannibal.

He is perhaps best known in recent years for his role as the complex crime lord Hector Salamanca on Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, for which he was nominated for an Emmy in 2012. Sadly, the versatile actor passed away in August 2023 at age 83 after a short illness.

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 17: Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio attends the Opening Night After Party for 'The Winslow Boy' at American Airlines Theatre on October 17, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Walter McBride/Getty Images)

Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio made an impressive film debut as Gina Montana, Tony's ill-fated younger sister, in the cast of Scarface. Her emotional performance set the tone for a stellar 1980s run that included earning Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress in The Color Of Money just three years later.

While she continued landing major roles in movies like Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves and The Perfect Storm, Mastrantonio also found success on the small screen. She more recently appeared as Madeline Burke on NBC's action drama Blindspot and in 2017, she guest-starred as Marion James in three episodes of Marvel's The Punisher on Netflix.

[Via] [Via]