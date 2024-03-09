Quavo Pleads For Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign To "GIVE Em What They Want" By Dropping His Version Of "FUK SUMN"

VULTURES 1 even with its issues was still a successful release for Kanye West and his partner Ty Dolla $ign. The two frequent collaborators have had the album out for almost a full month. So far, fans are taking a liking to "CARNIVAL" with Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid. However, there was another track that was supposed to be more well-received. That would happen to be "FUK SUMN." Anyone who has been paying attention to the rollout knows that Quavo and Carti were supposed to be featured on the track. Well, one of those two things were true.

Unfortunately for the ex-Migos star, Ye made some last-minute changes. In this case, he would add his protege Travis Scott into the mix. While there was a positive reception to this latest version, fans were hyped for Quavo to be on it. But, if we have to come to learn anything about Mr. West, it is that he loves to constantly tweak things. Instead, Quavo's only credit would be on the forgettable "PAPERWORK."

Did Quavo Make "FUK SUMN" Better?

Quavo feels the same as the fans do, according to HipHopDX. On his Instagram story, the Georgia rapper reposted a video from a JPEGMAFIA concert. During it, the version that was supposed to be released. He captioned the video saying, "GIVE Em What They Want." The production is also slightly different from its updated version and it sounds pretty good. Hopefully, VULTURES 2 will give it a home.

What are your thoughts on Quavo's message to Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign to drop his version of "FUK SUMN?" Which rendition of the track do you prefer and why? Is it still in your rotation? Could it land on VULTURES 2? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, and Quavo. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music.

