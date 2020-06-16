alternate version
- MusicDrake Demos Leak Includes Full Ty Dolla $ign VerseSeveral Drake demos and alternate versions have leaked.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTravis Scott Has Alternate Version Of "SICKO MODE", Says Hit-BoyAccording to the star producer, the first beat in the three-part "ASTROWORLD" odyssey was extended in another version.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNicki Minaj Says Verse On 6ix9ine's "TROLLZ" Was "Version 11"6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj recently released the alternative version of "TROLLZ."By Aron A.