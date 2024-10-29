PARTYNEXTDOOR Teases New Music With Cryptic Instagram Post

Drake collab album incoming?

PARTYNEXTDOOR has been cooking something up over the last few months. The R&B veteran already dropped an album in 2024, but he hasn't slowed down. If anything, his radio silence in the last couple of months has fans anticipating something huge. It helps, of course, that PARTYNEXTDOOR has already confirmed a Drake collab album before the end of the year. Details have been sparse since the album was announced, but a recent Instagram post suggests new music is around the corner.

On October 28, PARTYNEXTDOOR posted a batch of photos to his profile. The caption made it clear that the era defined by his last album, PARTYNEXTDOOR 4, is no more. There's something else brewing, and it's almost here. "Next life loading," he wrote. The word choice does seemingly allude to the "More Life" mantra that Drake has been using since the release of the playlist of the same name in 2017. A playlist that also featured a PARTYNEXTDOOR collab. PND has also confirmed that the collaboration album with Drake will boast 15 songs.

PARTYNEXTDOOR Teased 'New Life Loading...'

Drake confirmed that the joint album would be dropping in the fall, and we are firmly in the thick of the season. The rapper's birthday month has come and gone, but even without word of new music, there have been hints at what's to come. Footage of Drake partying on his birthday made its way online, and some of the footage include snippets of unreleased songs. The snippets weren't long enough to discern if PARTYNEXTDOOR appeared on any of the songs, but the way people around them have talked it up, it sounds like it's almost done.

OVO Noel recently went on The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM. The veteran engineer assured the host that Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have a "classic" in the works, and he's excited for the world to hear it. "You guys know what’s coming for you," he asserted. "Party and Drake have a classic. We trying to put the finishing touches on it, so." Noel has been Drake's engineer since the release of Thank Me Later in 2010, so it's safe to assume he has the inside scoop.