Dame D.O.L.L.A Adds Five New Tracks With "Don D.O.L.L.A Life Lately Edition"

Damian Lillard is known for killing it on the hardwood. He is one of the most prolific scorers in the NBA. But, if you did not know, he has consistently been scorching hot on the mic since 2015. The Milwaukee Bucks point guard came out with his first full project The Letter O in 2016 and one of the standout moments from that record was "Loyal to the Soil" with Lil Wayne.

Since, then Dame D.O.L.L.A, which is his rap alter ego, has continued to drop quite a bit of material. In fact, four more tapes have been released since that point. Dame definitely enjoys stepping into the booth and finding that creative release whenever possible. He was able to do that once again this year with Don D.O.L.L.A.

Listen To Don D.O.L.L.A. Life Lately Edition By Dame D.O.L.L.A

That came out in middle to late August and featured more verses from Weezy, as well as Rick Ross, Ty Dolla $ign and more. Now, very recently, Dame decided to come back with a bit of a deluxe version, calling it the Life Lately Edition. Here, you will find five new cuts with some more features from guests who were heavily involved in the OG version. You can check it out above.

What are your initial thoughts on these songs from Damian Lillard's Don D.O.L.L.A. Life Lately Edition? Do these tracks add or take away from the original listening experience? Is Dame the best athlete rapper in the game? We would like to hear what you have to say. Be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, keep it locked with HNHH for all of the latest news around Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Don D.O.L.L.A. Life Lately Edition Tracklist:

