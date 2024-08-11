Kali Uchis Drops Off "ORQUIDEAS PARTE 2" That Includes Four New Demos

Alexandria, Virginia resident of Colombian descent, Kali Uchis, put out one of her most substantial releases of her career at the beginning of 2024 with ORQUIDEAS . It's a record that hears her plunge more into her Spanish roots with just a few instances of her English coming out. Fans and critics were still digging it, including us. So much so that the album was widely acclaimed and sold 31,000 copies in its first week. Vinyl sales were the catalyst, with over 20,000 customers accounting for that number. That led Kali to achieving the largest week for a Spanish-language album on vinyl in the modern era. Because of all of that success, Kali Uchis is giving her Kuchis (her fanbase), a PARTE 2 of ORQUIDEAS.

Compared to the original version, this "deluxe" edition includes four new tracks, which according to the LA Times are a set of demos. So, that means there are now 18 songs instead of 14. They kick in after "Heladito", the second to last track. After that, you get titles such as "Adicto", "Young Rich & In Love - KAYTRANADA Remix", "Simple", "Como Debe Ser". Fans were assuming this PARTE 2 was going to a remix LP of sorts. However, Kali shut that down. “Isee people saying Orquídeas parte 2 is a remix project its notttt... Its Orquídeas demos for my Kuchis along with the Kaytra remix". That's still more than enough for us to revisit this stellar project and it should be for you too.