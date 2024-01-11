Kali Uchis Announces Her First Pregnancy With New Music Video

Kali Uchis fans have had plenty to chew over recently. Last year she released her new album Red Moon In Venus which saw her returning to the R&B stylings of her breakthrough project Isolation. The albums second single "Moonlight" became a massive hit racking up more than 500 million streams on Spotify which places it among her most popular songs to date. But she isn't done yet. Last year she released a trio of new singles in preparation of a new album dropping this year.

That album is called ORQUIDEAS and is almost entirely in Spanish and more influenced by Latin music. Among the songs she's already shared from the album are features from Karol G, JT, and El Alfa. The record is due to drop tonight and will also sport appearances from stars two of the biggest stars of Latin Trap and Regional Mexican music respectively, Rauw Alejandro and Peso Pluma. In advance of the album's released she dropped a surprise new music video covering two songs from the album "Tu Corazon Es Mio" and "Diosa." The video is already racking up tens of thousands of views less than an hour since it's release. Part of the hype comes not just from the record, but also a major announcement Kali makes in the video.

Kali Uchis Pregnancy Announcement

The newly released music video also serves as an announcement of her first pregnancy with rapper Don Toliver. The pair have been dating for years now and have collaborated three different times on record. But now they're gearing up for the next step, having a baby together.

The music video features the two of them enjoying domestic bliss together intercut with clips of the pregnancy process like visiting the doctor's office. What do you think of Kali Uchis announcing her and Don Toliver's upcoming baby together with a new music video? Are you excited for Kali's new album dropping tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

