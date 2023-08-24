7 R&B Singers Who Are Virgos

The Virgo star sign is allocated to those born between August 23 and September 22. Virgos have gained a reputation for their ability to remain grounded and humble. Even though they are widely recognized as perfectionists, their human touch is evident. Many popular singers today are Virgos, and perfectionism is noted in their work. They are very successful, an attribute resulting from their incredible hard work and dedication.

Notable Virgo singers are also known for their ability to keep their private lives separate from their public personas. This also grants them an allure that keeps them on fans’ lips. Sharp, witty, and kind, here are some amazing Virgo R&B singers deserving of their success.

Justine Skye (August 24)

Justine Skye made a successful leap from Tumblr to the music industry. The popular singer has made a name for herself with her sultry R&B and dance songs. She has released two albums till date, and two compilation albums. In addition to this, she has four EPs so far. Besides her work as a lead singer, Justine Skye has been featured on tracks by TheGoodPerry, Schoolboy Q, and Far East Movement. She has also gained a lot of fame and followers on social media, particularly Instagram. Skye is a rising talent, and joins other notable Virgo singers.

Keke Palmer (August 26)

Keke “Keep a Bag” Palmer is mostly known as one of the strongest actors of her generation. However, she also joins the list of talented Virgo singers. Palmer has been active in the music industry since her early days as a child star. These days, she’s risen to become a bonafide musician in her own right. Focusing solely on R&B, she’s shared two albums so far. Her debut solo album, So Uncool, arrived in 2007. Her second album, Big Boss, was released in 2023.

Michael Jackson (August 29)

The King of Pop also is one of the most popular singers with the Virgo star sign. Even though he passed away in 2009, he remains a cultural force several years later. Michael Jackson’s legendary discography has served to shape modern music. Additionally, he has become a benchmark for many other singers, Virgo or not, to aspire to. Michael Jackson remains one of one with his many timeless hits and iconic dance moves. Each year, fans continue to shower praises on the late-great star.

Zendaya (September 1)

While she’s found a much more comfortable life with her acting, Zendaya remains a multi-talented threat. In her early days on Disney Channel, she released her own music. Her R&B single, “Replay,” has remained on several playlists over the years. Further, Zendaya’s catalog is also stacked with numerous accolades. Regardless of her Emmy wins and profound acting chops, she’s still known to many as a singer. Due to this, she comfortably earns her spot as one of the most famous Virgo singers. Like many others in her Sun Sign, she is incredibly hard-working, maintaining her integrity and humility despite her overwhelming success.

Beyoncé (September 4)

The Queen Bey has never been shy about her Virgo aura. With her most recent album, Renaissance, she reiterated her love for her star sign. The song “Virgo’s Groove” has become an unofficial anthem for Virgos everywhere. Beyoncé was born on September 4 and embodies many qualities of a Virgo. She is very hard-working and remains humble above all. As her Renaissance World Tour comes to a close, Beyoncé has instructed her fans to don silver ensembles in the wake of Virgo season. This further shows how much she takes the sign seriously. It’s no surprise she’s one of the singers most attributed to Virgo season.

Jennifer Hudson (September 12)

Jennifer Hudson is one of the most awarded Virgo singers of all time. She is also one of very few talents to snag the coveted EGOT in a short amount of time. Hudson famously earned an Oscar for her chilling, fantastic role as Effie in Dreamgirls. Since then, she’s become one of the most notable Virgos around. Additionally, Hudson has ventured into numerous entertainment endeavors, succeeding in whatever she’s taken on. Her star has been shining since she debuted on American Idol, quickly stealing the public’s affection. Although she didn’t win, she carved out a career worth the envy of many others who have participated in the competition.

Jason Derulo’s musical career is always worth celebrating. Bursting onto the scene in 2009, he was already a bonafide hitmaker long before. Derulo began as a songwriter for other artists. Eventually, he chased down a solo career and achieved success with his debut single, “Whatcha Say.” Since then, he’s garnered over 250 million single sales and a strong fan base. Derulo has collaborated with artists from all over the world, making him one of the most successful Virgo singers around. He has also ventured into social media, becoming one of the most followed TikTok stars in the world. With numerous hits under his belt, there’s no denying Jason Derulo’s incredible star power.

